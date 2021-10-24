Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 95.0% during the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Linde by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $145,735,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.20.

NYSE LIN opened at $314.15 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $317.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $162.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.19.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

