Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 752 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,034,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 10,697.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 50,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $113.99 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $80.57 and a one year high of $114.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.25.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.