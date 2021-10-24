MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after buying an additional 259,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,804 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,333,000 after purchasing an additional 487,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,661,000 after purchasing an additional 86,359 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EL opened at $327.64 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $347.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.20. The firm has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,728 shares of company stock worth $72,868,619. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

