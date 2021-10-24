Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stake Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 39.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $20,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,490,000 after buying an additional 662,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,441,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,354 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 126.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,642,000 after purchasing an additional 96,168 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $24,716,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $21,567,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $381.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.70 and a 1 year high of $391.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $366.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.97.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.33.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

