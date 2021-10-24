Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 29.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CZA opened at $94.70 on Friday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $95.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.89.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.