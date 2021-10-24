First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 674 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,330,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 46,631 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter.

PPA stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average of $74.34. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $53.04 and a 52 week high of $77.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

