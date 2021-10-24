First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,090 Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,090 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,492,000 after buying an additional 6,397,198 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,114,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,526,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 29,705.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after buying an additional 2,842,846 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.67%.

SAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.58.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.