7,870 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after buying an additional 87,851 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,606.1% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 149,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 140,666 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $1,054,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,184,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after buying an additional 241,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 190,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $31.73.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

