Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 426.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 31.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 104.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $618,000.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

NYSE:RIV opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.