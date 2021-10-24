First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,072 Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after buying an additional 29,902 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 360,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 17,247 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 48.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $616,000.

Shares of KBWY opened at $24.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $24.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%.

