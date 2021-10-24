Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.00.

BNTX opened at $278.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $75.35 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

