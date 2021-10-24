Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 60,821 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,821 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.17% of Masco worth $25,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Masco by 267.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Masco by 627.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 256.3% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $61.01 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average is $60.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.