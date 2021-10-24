Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1,342.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,054 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,375,000 after buying an additional 389,929 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 273.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 522,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,993,000 after buying an additional 382,270 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 2,120.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after buying an additional 288,215 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 2,616.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after buying an additional 199,970 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at $25,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $130.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.87. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.76 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

In related news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

