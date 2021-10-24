LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 280,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 141,960 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in LKQ by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after acquiring an additional 168,552 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

