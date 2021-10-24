Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Searle & CO. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $316.30 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.68 and a 1 year high of $327.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.88. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.62.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total transaction of $840,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,868 shares of company stock worth $2,757,491. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

