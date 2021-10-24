Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,862 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 10,884 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 433.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HAL stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.82 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $26.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.