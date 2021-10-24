Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.20. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.