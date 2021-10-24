Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,423 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.14% of Revolve Group worth $56,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,382,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after purchasing an additional 102,953 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,177,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $70.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $75.11.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.69.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $4,385,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,281.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 68,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $4,536,182.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,184,927 shares of company stock valued at $75,814,936. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.