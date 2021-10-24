Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Autoliv updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Autoliv stock opened at $92.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.08. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $74.53 and a 52 week high of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.73%.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 140,146 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALV. Mizuho lowered their target price on Autoliv from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.07.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

