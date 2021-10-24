Analysts Expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. 3D Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

NYSE:DDD opened at $26.78 on Thursday. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $337,240. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.