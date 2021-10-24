Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,894 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.45% of LHC Group worth $91,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in LHC Group by 31.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,382,000 after acquiring an additional 87,246 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in LHC Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 375,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,211,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 381,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,323,000 after buying an additional 52,742 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 400,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,133,000 after buying an additional 52,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,955,000 after buying an additional 50,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHCG. Benchmark reduced their price target on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $253.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $145.62 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.08 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.31 and a 200 day moving average of $189.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

