Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,753 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $90,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 49.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 20.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 12.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 19.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of CHE opened at $450.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $459.08 and its 200-day moving average is $471.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 7.96%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.