Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,369,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,961 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.34% of PG&E worth $85,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,474,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,880 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 28.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312,447 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 15.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,673,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,713,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,563 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 22.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,506,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,821 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of PCG opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.