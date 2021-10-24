Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,500 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $45.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $45.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.71 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

