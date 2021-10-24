Northern Trust Corp Has $94.07 Million Stock Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 624,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,437 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $94,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCMP shares. Mizuho started coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.30.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $127.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.18 and a beta of 1.09. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 24.63%.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

