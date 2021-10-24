Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 29.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 728,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,080 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $87,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Waste Connections by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,274,000 after buying an additional 7,877,959 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Waste Connections by 3,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,327,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,602,000 after buying an additional 1,292,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Waste Connections by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,336,000 after buying an additional 1,103,606 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Waste Connections by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,150,000 after buying an additional 385,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Waste Connections by 4,397.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,802,000 after buying an additional 306,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $134.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.31. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.38.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

