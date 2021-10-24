Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $475,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,000 after buying an additional 65,359 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 59,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $70.04 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

