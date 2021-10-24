Analyzing Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Community Capital Bancshares alerts:

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

38.3% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Meridian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Meridian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares $8.33 million 2.01 $1.24 million N/A N/A Meridian $149.57 million 1.23 $26.44 million $4.27 6.96

Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Community Capital Bancshares and Meridian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Meridian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Meridian 20.75% 25.72% 2.11%

Summary

Meridian beats Community Capital Bancshares on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment comprises of the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded by Christopher J. Annas on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.