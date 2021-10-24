Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advantage Solutions’ earnings. Advantage Solutions posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advantage Solutions.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $849.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.35 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 174.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,614,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,885 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the first quarter worth $19,942,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 19.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,389,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,010 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter worth $14,504,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 1,765.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,452 shares during the period.

Advantage Solutions stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. Advantage Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $469.52 million and a PE ratio of 10.13.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

