cVault.finance (CORE) Price Hits $9,817.21

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 24th. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for about $9,817.21 or 0.16100663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $98.17 million and approximately $49,381.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00049428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.00204267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00102133 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About cVault.finance

CORE is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

