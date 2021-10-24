district0x (DNT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $22.12 Million

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. district0x has a market cap of $107.74 million and $22.12 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, district0x has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One district0x coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00049428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.00204267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00102133 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About district0x

district0x is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for district0x is district0x.io . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

