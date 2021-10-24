Berry Data (BRY) Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $193,088.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00071304 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00105465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,999.87 or 1.00042523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.45 or 0.06659323 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00021883 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veri?ed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

