Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Plans $0.62 Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) declared a dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.6228 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.27. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $9.16.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLSNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.25.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.