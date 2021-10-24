Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Invitation Homes has increased its dividend payment by 172.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Invitation Homes has a payout ratio of 165.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.82, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.91.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

