Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.350 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.25-3.35 EPS.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $18,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

