iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

CVD opened at C$18.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.72. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$17.23 and a twelve month high of C$19.08.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.