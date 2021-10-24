Brokerages Anticipate GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. GrowGeneration posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.10. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 2.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

