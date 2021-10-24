AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th.

AptarGroup has raised its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AptarGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

NYSE ATR opened at $127.77 on Friday. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $811.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AptarGroup stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 77,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of AptarGroup worth $21,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

