iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279,532 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 22,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.