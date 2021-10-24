The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,249,789,000 after acquiring an additional 429,981 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,992,000 after purchasing an additional 96,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,317,000 after purchasing an additional 597,373 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after purchasing an additional 944,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after purchasing an additional 728,870 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

NYSE:ALL opened at $128.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.