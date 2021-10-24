CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Service Properties Trust worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,649,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,588,000 after buying an additional 3,423,218 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 65.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 50,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 130.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 41,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.47. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. On average, analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

