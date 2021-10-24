CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $254.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $177.39 and a 1 year high of $255.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

