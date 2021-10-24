Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.63% of Inogen worth $9,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Inogen by 9,920.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after buying an additional 753,940 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Inogen by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,183,000 after buying an additional 241,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inogen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $153,242,000 after buying an additional 101,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Inogen by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,910,000 after buying an additional 80,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,939,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $722,592.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,093.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $413,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,883 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INGN opened at $41.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $933.38 million, a P/E ratio of -343.97 and a beta of 1.03. Inogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INGN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

