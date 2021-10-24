Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 2.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Equity Residential by 168.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $1,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQR opened at $85.41 on Friday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.56. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

