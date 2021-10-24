Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 88,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter worth $44,000. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $48.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.98. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average of $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $28.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.11 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 36.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

