M&T Bank Corp Sells 60,174 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,174 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 500,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

NYSE EDU opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.84.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

