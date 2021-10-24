Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 2,400 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,505 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMTC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMTC opened at $49.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $992.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.49. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $50.29.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

