M&T Bank Corp Purchases 3,963 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in OLO were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in OLO by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 13,498 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in OLO by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,369,000 after buying an additional 223,621 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,721,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $609,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 57,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $1,726,236.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 359,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,865,376.

OLO stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

