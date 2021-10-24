M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $72.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.