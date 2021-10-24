M&T Bank Corp Sells 116 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,629,000 after purchasing an additional 900,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,289,000 after purchasing an additional 841,140 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 541.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 600,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,473,000 after purchasing an additional 506,879 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,095,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,537,000 after purchasing an additional 479,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,366,000. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Truist dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.52.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $252.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.19 and its 200 day moving average is $243.89. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

